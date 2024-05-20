Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Heath H. Galloway Sells 2,031 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OMI opened at $18.51 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 162,182 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after buying an additional 1,690,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,148,000 after buying an additional 327,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 115,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

