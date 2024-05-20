Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($2.07) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Panbela Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Panbela Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PBLA opened at $0.44 on Monday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $243.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($65.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($24.34) by ($41.56).

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

