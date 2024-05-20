Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $13.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

PARA opened at $12.02 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

