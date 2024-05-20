PDD (PDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect PDD to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. On average, analysts expect PDD to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDD stock opened at $146.19 on Monday. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.12. The stock has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

