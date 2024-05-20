Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $300.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,349 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Penumbra by 19.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Penumbra by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $203.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.54. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

