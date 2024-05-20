Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Petco Health and Wellness has set its Q1 guidance at ~($0.06) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.060–0.060 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WOOF opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $765.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOOF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

