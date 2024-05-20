Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Petco Health and Wellness has set its Q1 guidance at ~($0.06) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.060–0.060 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
WOOF opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $765.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petco Health and Wellness
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.