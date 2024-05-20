PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for PG&E in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

PG&E Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in PG&E by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.