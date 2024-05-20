Photronics (PLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.50-0.58 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Up 0.1 %

PLAB opened at $28.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on Photronics

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.