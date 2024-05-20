Phunware’s (PHUN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s current price.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Phunware Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Phunware has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 403.47% and a negative net margin of 257.36%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phunware will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

