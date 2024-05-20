Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.