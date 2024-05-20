Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Portland General Electric worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 546,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 309.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 131,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Portland General Electric by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $3,644,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100,496 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

POR stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

