PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

PPL opened at $29.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

