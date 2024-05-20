Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Primo Water by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

