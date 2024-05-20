Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,988 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.