Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 509 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $882.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $687.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

