PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded at Raymond James

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

PTCT opened at $39.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

