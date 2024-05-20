Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 127.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

