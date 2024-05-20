Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

SKX opened at $68.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $69.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

