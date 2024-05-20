Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $55.52 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

