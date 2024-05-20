Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Shares of CKPT opened at $1.88 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.