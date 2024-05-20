Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for EQB Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQB in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.47 EPS.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter.
EQB Price Performance
EQB stock opened at C$83.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.03. EQB has a 1 year low of C$64.71 and a 1 year high of C$97.64.
EQB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
