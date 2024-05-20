Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for EQB Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQB in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares downgraded EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC set a C$100.00 price objective on EQB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQB

EQB Price Performance

EQB stock opened at C$83.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.03. EQB has a 1 year low of C$64.71 and a 1 year high of C$97.64.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.