Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
