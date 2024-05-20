Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Decreased by Analyst

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $83.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,490 shares of company stock worth $1,073,916 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.