Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eyenovia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Eyenovia Trading Down 8.6 %

EYEN opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,430,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,779.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 160,717 shares of company stock worth $176,433. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 205,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 360,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

