Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Gambling.com Group Limited Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gambling.com Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.92. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

