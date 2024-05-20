Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYXH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nyxoah currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah comprises about 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

