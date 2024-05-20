Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Terex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Terex by 133.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 40,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Terex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.