Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Boosted by Roth Capital

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Progressive in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $209.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 996.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 41,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

