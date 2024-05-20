Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tigo Energy, Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Tigo Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million.

TYGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tigo Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

Tigo Energy stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $28,820.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,652.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tigo Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.26% of Tigo Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Featured Stories

