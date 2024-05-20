Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Increased by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.17. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.39 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $309.50 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $322.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

