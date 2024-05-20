Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for enCore Energy Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for enCore Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on enCore Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:EU opened at $4.70 on Monday. enCore Energy has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $852.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.07.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 541,050 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

