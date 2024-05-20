Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Issued By Zacks Research

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

AIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $196.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.28. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

