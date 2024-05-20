Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reduced by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $48.39 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $652,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,541 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $146,907,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,447,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,015,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

