Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Decreased by National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$65.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.78. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.40. The firm has a market cap of C$80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

