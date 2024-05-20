Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,074 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,058.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,117,942 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

