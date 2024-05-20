Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Glenn Culpepper Buys 4,000 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Culpepper bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quest Resource Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

