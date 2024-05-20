Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $134.10 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

