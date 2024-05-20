Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 182.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QIPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $135.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

