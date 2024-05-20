Raymond James Boosts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$20.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose stock opened at C$18.07 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$13.61 and a 52-week high of C$30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$829.96 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

