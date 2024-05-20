Raymond James Boosts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$20.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Canada Goose Stock Performance
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
