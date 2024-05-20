Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RJF. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.7 %

RJF opened at $126.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $87.29 and a 1-year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

