Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Rayonier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,490,000 after buying an additional 67,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rayonier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,645,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,076,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,860,000 after buying an additional 105,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,100,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.