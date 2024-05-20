Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $10.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RC opened at $8.71 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 112.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

