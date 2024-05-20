Rego Payment Architectures (RPMT) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) is one of 442 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rego Payment Architectures to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -217.27% Rego Payment Architectures Competitors -66.00% -32.03% -7.87%

Risk & Volatility

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures’ competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures N/A -$16.72 million -7.69 Rego Payment Architectures Competitors $1.95 billion $290.73 million 17.20

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rego Payment Architectures’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures. Rego Payment Architectures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Rego Payment Architectures Competitors 2199 14623 29165 765 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Rego Payment Architectures’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rego Payment Architectures has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rego Payment Architectures competitors beat Rego Payment Architectures on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments. The company also focuses on blockchain as a business solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries; and provides cloud storage as a service. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

