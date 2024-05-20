Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newell Brands Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newell Brands in a research report issued on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWL. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 481.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after buying an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation.

