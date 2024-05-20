Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Asensus Surgical, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.35 price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Thursday.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.42. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 184.10% and a negative net margin of 902.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 773.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.