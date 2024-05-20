Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $141,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,572 shares of company stock worth $3,211,123 over the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $18,426,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 219,551 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 950.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.