Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPLFree Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

