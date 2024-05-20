Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Replimune Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.