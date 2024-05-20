Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/20/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $311.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $306.00 to $349.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $302.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.
- 4/12/2024 – Arista Networks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $297.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2024 – Arista Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $313.00 to $356.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ANET stock opened at $319.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $258.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,232,499. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
