Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arista Networks (ANET)

5/20/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $311.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $306.00 to $349.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $302.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

4/12/2024 – Arista Networks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $297.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Arista Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $313.00 to $356.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $319.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $258.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,232,499. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $881,848,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Arista Networks by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

