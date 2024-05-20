Reviewing ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Cardio Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($0.42) -7.93 Cardio Diagnostics $20,000.00 828.19 -$8.38 million N/A N/A

ARCA biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardio Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for ARCA biopharma and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 84.93%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than ARCA biopharma.

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of 5.3, indicating that its share price is 430% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -16.08% -15.51% Cardio Diagnostics -34,911.87% -415.33% -216.10%

Summary

ARCA biopharma beats Cardio Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure. It is developing Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2, a protein therapeutic that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19. The company has a collaboration agreement with LabCorp to develop genetic test for GENETIC-AF clinical trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

