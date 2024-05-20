Reviewing Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) and DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) and DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Codere Online Luxembourg and DiamondHead, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiamondHead 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codere Online Luxembourg presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than DiamondHead.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A DiamondHead N/A -68.55% 2.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and DiamondHead’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and DiamondHead’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A -$1.58 million N/A N/A DiamondHead N/A N/A $2.71 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondHead has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of DiamondHead shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of DiamondHead shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About DiamondHead

(Get Free Report)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

